S Muoio & Company Position in Amc Networks (AMCX) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Toyota Motor (TM) Holder Tradition Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $412,425

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 201,905 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 128,040 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor FY EPS Y842.00 Vs EPS Y605.47; 28/03/2018 – MUTUAL SUPPLY OF VEHICLES BETWEEN SUZUKI AND TOYOTA WILL OPERATE ON AN ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING BASIS – NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – Japan Inc to raise wages but likely short of PM Abe’s 3 pct target; 28/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR: TOYOTA RECALLS SOME CAMRY VEHICLES (MARCH 28, 201; 30/05/2018 – TOYOTA LOOKS TO EXPAND VIETNAM AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION: TUOI TRE; 20/03/2018 – Toyota halts testing of autonomous vehicles on US public roads; 05/03/2018 – TOYOTA TO KEEP DIESEL VERSIONS OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 18/04/2018 – Indonesia car sales fall 0.65 pct in March y/y; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Boshoku 3116.T -2017/18 group results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corporation owns 5,005 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 536,949 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 2,184 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability reported 1,272 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.25% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh invested in 16,119 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77,455 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 2.8% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 806,356 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 32,119 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 7,295 shares. 23,786 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,094 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMC Networks to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: AMC Networks (AMCX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).