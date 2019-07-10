S Muoio & Company Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) Cut by $431,200; Thomas White International LTD Stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Trimmed by $518,400 as Stock Value Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 303,511 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 315,432 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Co accumulated 6,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Sageworth Tru Comm has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 126,526 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 162,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 1,700 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability owns 4,000 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,402 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,965 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 6.03 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 10,110 shares. Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 11,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 22,365 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.39 million for 7.40 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,610 shares to 11,767 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc Adr by 22,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb Seguridade Participacoes Adr (BBSEY).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.17 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 250,821 shares. Smithfield reported 1,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc has 5,477 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Groesbeck Inv Management Corp Nj invested in 0.58% or 5,265 shares. 174,498 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 24,679 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 16,439 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd reported 3,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 74,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma holds 1.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 588,040 shares.

