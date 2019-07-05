S Muoio & Company Holding in Gogo (GOGO) Upped as Shares Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Increased Its Stake by $6.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 142,722 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 25,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,369 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.17M, up from 136,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $299.97. About 491,528 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,746 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Management holds 1,930 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,451 shares. 118,206 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 116,580 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 5,675 are held by Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Ww reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv has invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). And Mngmt Com stated it has 2,965 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept stated it has 2,973 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc invested in 41,797 shares. 1,275 are held by Violich Management.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 25,347 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,437 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,454 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Blair William & Il reported 232,246 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 702,662 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 1.28M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 175,907 shares. 101,600 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Virtu Financial owns 10,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 59,788 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 24,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 763,900 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group owns 1,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 70,320 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon (VZ) Launches 5G in Denver, Providence Next in Line – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T Harnesses Edge Capabilities With Hewlett Packard Tie Up – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Government Won’t Let Huawei Enforce U.S. Patents – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2019 : TEVA, SNAP, GOGO, COTY, ELF, SQQQ, NOK, HTZ, BPY, AMD, TQQQ, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.