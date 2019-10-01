S Muoio & Company Boosted Its Viacom (VIAB) Stake by $4.70 Million; Stock Value Rose; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) by $369,072 as Shares Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr (AEP) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 112,073 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, up from 107,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 131.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 285,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 2.82 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, City Trust Fl has 1.25% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Security Tru holds 5,518 shares. Citigroup stated it has 391,688 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt reported 2,921 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 6,771 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.08% or 114,948 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,225 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 8,657 shares. Monroe Retail Bank Trust Mi holds 0.26% or 8,868 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 22,181 shares. Guardian LP accumulated 65,235 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 42,407 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK) by 12,717 shares to 104,107 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 16,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,622 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc Sponsored.

