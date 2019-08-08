S Muoio & Company Raised Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding by $616,000; Stock Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered Its Position by $4.70 Million

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.31M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Mngmt reported 45,344 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 150,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 187,878 shares. Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 19,500 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Limited Co has invested 2.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,999 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.28% or 3.00M shares in its portfolio. Hexavest reported 295,974 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 67,500 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical Management invested 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guggenheim Limited reported 197,843 shares. Murphy Management holds 12,065 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

