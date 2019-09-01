S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Amc Networks (AMCX) Position by $431,200; Stock Declined; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 8,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 61,293 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 840,472 shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 333,221 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Investec Asset Limited reported 0.54% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 7,736 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 4.04 million shares. Federated Pa has 283,105 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 47,616 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 6,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 12,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 189,786 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 93,689 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested 0.19% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Fayez Sarofim Com reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,050 shares to 10,154 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,536 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).