S Muoio & Company Decreased By $307,200 Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; STMICROELECTRONICS NV ORDINARY SHARES (STMEF) Shorts Up By 9.95%

STMICROELECTRONICS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STMEF) had an increase of 9.95% in short interest. STMEF’s SI was 5.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.95% from 5.29 million shares previously. With 89,800 avg volume, 65 days are for STMICROELECTRONICS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STMEF)’s short sellers to cover STMEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 285,200 shares traded or 258.60% up from the average. STMicroelectronics N.V. (OTCMKTS:STMEF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The S Muoio & Company holds 5,500 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 5,800 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.71. About 118,986 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $1050 target.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

S Muoio & Company increased Arris International Plc stake by 23,000 shares to 53,000 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 558,000 shares and now owns 620,850 shares. Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) was raised too.

