S Muoio & Company Boosted Its Gogo (GOGO) Stake by $312,000; Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.49 million, down from 241,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Gogo a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Is Down 76% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gogo (GOGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H also bought $20,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares. TOWNSEND CHARLES C had bought 134,349 shares worth $532,579 on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,100 shares to 124,809 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

