S Muoio & Company Has Raised By $392,000 Its Cbs (CBS) Stake; Shorts at QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (QUBSF) Raised By 19.12%

S Muoio & Company increased Cbs Corp (CBS) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company acquired 8,000 shares as Cbs Corp (CBS)'s stock rose 0.74%. The S Muoio & Company holds 23,000 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Cbs Corp now has $14.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 3.44 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) had an increase of 19.12% in short interest. QUBSF’s SI was 249,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.12% from 209,700 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 19 days are for QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)’s short sellers to cover QUBSF’s short positions. It closed at $4.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm also offers catering, and holiday and travel services, as well as cargo and express ground handling services; and operates frequent flyer loyalty program. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides logistics services, including interstate trucking services for domestic and international air cargo industry; courier services to small and medium size enterprises, and individuals; and a range of baggage services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 30,810 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.35% or 1.87 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). South Dakota Council reported 366,872 shares. Brant Point Inv Limited Com holds 73,151 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Motco has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Investment invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 6,674 shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Lp holds 1.92% or 308,542 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 21,942 shares. Mcrae Mngmt reported 2.82% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,261 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Lc, New York-based fund reported 69,929 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 59.95% above currents $38.45 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

