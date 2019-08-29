S Muoio & Company Cut Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stake as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Upped 3M Company (MMM) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $160.72. About 2.52 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 214,187 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,951 shares. 469 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,914 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 489,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Concourse Capital Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 28,865 shares. Penn Management Inc has 117,565 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 40,871 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 20,711 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 83,060 shares. 50,343 are owned by Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Principal Grp has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 185,387 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 374,494 shares. Hourglass Limited Co holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 209,660 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,181 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 11,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.92M shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.85% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,909 shares. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 3,643 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 46,202 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd reported 19,919 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 116,027 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 411,483 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 26,268 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.57% stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.