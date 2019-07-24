S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holding by $356,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Sequoia Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 5,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $10.96 during the last trading session, reaching $362.11. About 5.44M shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 153,136 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Co (BA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Has Much Bigger Things to Worry About Than the 737 MAX – Barron’s” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group Enters into Definitive Agreement to Divest Two Indianapolis Stations for $42.5 Million – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Media Is A Great New Investment: Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Merger: Buy Nexstar Media And Hold Tribune Media – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.50 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.