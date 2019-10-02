S Muoio & Company Has Boosted Viacom (VIAB) Position by $4.70 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $1.10 Million

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 131.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 285,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 260,475 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 776,554 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 794,051 shares. Anchorage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15.53% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Century Incorporated has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership owns 2.01M shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 3.05M shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 99,620 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.95M shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

