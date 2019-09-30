S Muoio & Company Trimmed Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.68 Million

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 309,434 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 44,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 541,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57 million, down from 586,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 1.21 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Perfect Stock To Own In This Job Market – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: PAYCHEX INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism Is Trending Up – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,792 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $44.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 316,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Massachusetts-based Eastern Bank has invested 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Boston Research And Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,755 shares. Security Trust Communications invested in 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Howland Cap Management Lc holds 1.25% or 195,933 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com holds 14,995 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,892 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lafayette Investments owns 2.52% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 86,294 shares. United Automobile Association reported 459,669 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 119,216 shares. Alesco Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 78,650 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking invested in 0.12% or 427,433 shares. Dean Associate Limited Liability Company reported 37,369 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 34,358 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 13,010 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,255 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) L P. Twin Secs invested in 11.88% or 320,653 shares. Kellner Capital Limited Company reported 9,000 shares stake. Gamco Et Al invested in 190,251 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Morgan Stanley reported 105,989 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 694,696 shares. Longfellow Investment Management Com Ltd invested in 0.18% or 2,083 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset reported 10,000 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate owns 171,985 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 20,225 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Nomura Holdg has 5,000 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt LP accumulated 505,371 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs holds 0.1% or 52,500 shares.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.