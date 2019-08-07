S Muoio & Company Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $307,200; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 265,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $19.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.26. About 230,617 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0.08% or 316,440 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 2.36% or 561,600 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 2,700 shares. First Personal owns 95 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% or 4 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 548,613 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 307 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gyroscope Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc has 0.35% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 13 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 14,465 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 2,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.45 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.12% or 66,644 shares. Edmp Incorporated holds 51,989 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 6.05M shares. 252 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Welch Forbes Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 122,052 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Portland Glob accumulated 3,912 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt holds 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 50,415 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8.68M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 50,832 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Gru has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brave Asset reported 38,727 shares. Montag A And holds 35,350 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Management Limited holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,144 shares.