S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Position; NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (NORZF) Shorts Raised By 0.21%

S Muoio & Company decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 9.37%. The S Muoio & Company holds 65,008 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 72,708 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 8,721 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL

NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NORZF) had an increase of 0.21% in short interest. NORZF’s SI was 965,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.21% from 963,000 shares previously. With 15,200 avg volume, 64 days are for NORZINC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NORZF)’s short sellers to cover NORZF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.06. About 37,000 shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. NorZinc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NORZF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.17% or 77,455 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 464,550 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 4,665 shares. Invesco Limited has 261,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,295 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Parkside Retail Bank Trust reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 747,901 shares. U S Glob Investors Incorporated owns 23,499 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 5,985 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.19% or 40,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 70,407 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

S Muoio & Company increased Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 118,000 shares to 170,500 valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 22,472 shares. Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was raised too.