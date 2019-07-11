S Muoio & Company Trimmed Amc Networks (AMCX) Stake By $431,200; Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 2.13

S Muoio & Company decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 13.40%. The S Muoio & Company holds 65,008 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 72,708 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $3.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 82,220 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold equity positions in Misonix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.72 million shares, up from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Misonix Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 17,718 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 65.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c

More notable recent Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Is Up 363% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SEC Investigation of Misonix, Inc. Ends With No Action – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Misonix Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000 Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 87,774 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 46,166 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 17,800 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 205,906 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $231.44 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $62 target. Imperial Capital upgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $5300 target in Monday, June 3 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Imperial Capital.

S Muoio & Company increased Arris International Plc stake by 23,000 shares to 53,000 valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 49,000 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 6,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 233 shares. Lord Abbett Llc reported 248,886 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Inc Nv has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 65,311 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 6,974 shares stake. 15 are owned by First Manhattan. 2,267 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd reported 1.97% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.17% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Fifth Third National Bank holds 1,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 19,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 189,786 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 464,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).