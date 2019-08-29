S Muoio & Company Cut Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $307,200 as Valuation Rose; Matthew 25 Management Decreased Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position as Shares Declined

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1107.42. About 93,774 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 180,981 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.73 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed reported 106,656 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 113,691 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regions Financial accumulated 941 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 45,900 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.39% or 44,273 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 117,117 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 36,006 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments has 0.4% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 12,103 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 574 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 5,589 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Axa reported 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Company invested in 0.63% or 986,520 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Duncker Streett Inc reported 5,110 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corp, New York-based fund reported 32,044 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 13.92 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co has 554,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 306,084 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp has 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 3,391 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc owns 325 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 18,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Com has 10 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 17,255 shares. Strs Ohio has 267,247 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp.

