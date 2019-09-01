S Muoio & Company Lowered Its Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holding by $356,400; Market Valuation Declined; Foster & Motley Decreased Holding in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by $303,792

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 6,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 66,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tribune Media profits beat in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares to 22,472 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley stated it has 19,357 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 5,550 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 16,391 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 51,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Company Lc holds 23,276 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 124,971 shares. 1.38 million are owned by Vaughan Nelson Invest Management L P. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.02% or 7,423 shares. 110,096 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2,856 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation stated it has 36,257 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 599,903 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 509,105 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,398 shares to 48,775 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7.44M were reported by Prudential Fincl. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08M shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 353,266 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust owns 6,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4.10M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 0.25% or 916,633 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0.74% or 72,146 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated owns 379,336 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 68,572 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Janney Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. 17,706 were reported by Burney. Telos Mngmt accumulated 5,624 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).