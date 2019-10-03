S Muoio & Company Has Increased Its Cbs (CBS) Holding; Magna Intl (MGA) Holding Maintained by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 19,238 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $956,000, up from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 790,566 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 4.48 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management North America reported 40,825 shares stake. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sandy Spring Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 32,746 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. 304 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 298,578 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 152,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Invest Ltd has 0.56% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 503,345 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 446,927 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 35 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested in 6,354 shares. 55,613 were accumulated by Raffles Associates Lp. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 8,100 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn't merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal" published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "CBS Corporation Chief Creative Officer David Nevins To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Wells Fargo Starts CBS (CBS) at Underperform – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: September 24, 2019.