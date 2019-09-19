S Muoio & Company Has Upped Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Holding By $651,000; Last Week PPL (PPL) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 6.76% above currents $31.22 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. See PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

S Muoio & Company increased Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) stake by 209.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company acquired 21,000 shares as Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)’s stock declined 10.44%. The S Muoio & Company holds 31,036 shares with $986,000 value, up from 10,036 last quarter. Phibro Animal Health Corp now has $881.89M valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 187,336 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Phibro Animal Health has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -5.96% below currents $21.8 stock price. Phibro Animal Health had 7 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) rating on Thursday, August 29. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $1800 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Capital Lc holds 0.11% or 83,900 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 66,162 shares. S Muoio & Lc invested in 0.8% or 31,036 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 80,415 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 44,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has 8,976 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 0.24% stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). 728 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc. Ls reported 641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Cambiar Investors Limited Company owns 87,282 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 16,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 26,858 shares stake.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phibro Animal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phibro Animal Health FQ4 miss pressures shares, down 13% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $106,050 activity. $106,050 worth of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) was bought by CORCORAN E THOMAS on Friday, August 30.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.23% or 2.00 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com owns 22,534 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.29% or 301,653 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,996 shares. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 40,645 shares stake. Peoples Services holds 1.24% or 79,109 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.05% or 230,556 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Denali Advisors Limited Company holds 1.88% or 405,396 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,042 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 700 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Victory Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PPL Corp. (PPL) to reaffirm its 2019 earnings forecast of $2.30 to $2.50 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.