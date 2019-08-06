S Muoio & Company Stake In Centurylink (CTL) Was Lifted; Howland Capital Management Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $5.80 Million

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 9.05M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13M shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,086 shares to 26,777 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: "Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider" on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire" published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh invested 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 5,098 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 493 shares. 72,912 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Neville Rodie And Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 38,084 shares. 341,490 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.75% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 679,105 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,998 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 2.73% stake. Interocean Ltd owns 3,099 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 351,611 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,942 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 861,963 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.51% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.05 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parametric Associate Lc, Washington-based fund reported 3.82M shares. 149,262 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 14.08M shares. 185,006 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 1,791 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 12,078 shares. Connecticut-based Frontfour Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 3.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 2 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 39,323 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.07% or 98,772 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet's Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – Yahoo Finance" published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire" on August 05, 2019.