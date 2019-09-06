S Muoio & Company Cut Its Position in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $431,200 as Share Value Declined; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Its Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 388,109 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 21,308 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45,525 shares to 349,192 shares, valued at $59.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,675 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.02M for 7.26 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).