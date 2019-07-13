S Muoio & Company Has Cut Its Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stake; Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 39.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 228,655 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 811,358 shares with $19.78M value, up from 582,703 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $3.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.27 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

S Muoio & Company decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The S Muoio & Company holds 30,813 shares with $3.34M value, down from 34,113 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 40,507 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has 109,190 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,711 shares. 71 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 262 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 182,794 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 4,435 shares stake. 18,146 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 311,312 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ls Investment Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 7,489 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co owns 36,191 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ajo LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 131,545 shares. 257,300 are held by Swiss National Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $135 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap has 2,001 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested 1.68% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,695 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 185,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 322,348 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hound Prtn Llc invested in 1.26M shares. 1,055 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 332,502 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 70 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,793 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 10,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Element Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).