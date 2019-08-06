S Muoio & Company Has Upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $616,000 as Stock Declined; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Position as Valuation Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 59,956 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.03. About 2.63M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 11,732 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 53,830 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Sei Invs has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc holds 92,875 shares. 53,305 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 775,525 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has 3.58 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Moreover, Pnc Financial has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 3,266 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 387,451 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs Limited.