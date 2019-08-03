S Muoio & Company Has Upped Stake in Centurylink (CTL) as Shares Rose; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its James River Group (JRVR) Position as Market Value Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group (JRVR) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 15,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 58,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 78,120 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, March 6 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.