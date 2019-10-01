S Muoio & Company Has Increased Stake in Cbs (CBS); Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Cut Holding by $430,780 as Shares Declined

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 209,561 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 5.05 million shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,600 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6,674 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stonebridge Cap Ltd stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northcoast Asset Lc holds 18,318 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 807 shares. Tremblant Capital Gp has invested 6.29% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Intact Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Brookmont Capital Management owns 46,136 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated invested in 22,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Css Lc Il owns 859 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 6,461 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 17,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.