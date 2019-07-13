S Muoio & Company Holds Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 834,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 32.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fin Management Incorporated reported 954,208 shares. 13,554 are owned by Ipswich Invest Management. Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mount Vernon Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 46,490 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David Associates invested in 69,461 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 30,759 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 2.46M shares. Private Asset reported 100,672 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 142,190 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Llp has invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 91,937 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 2.22M shares or 1% of the stock. Navellier invested in 0.47% or 56,148 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 305,604 shares to 103.87M shares, valued at $586.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 2.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.