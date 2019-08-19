S Muoio & Company Position In Gogo (GOGO) Was Boosted; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $6.92 Million as Stock Value Declined

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 130,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.26M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 690,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 45,943 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 101,234 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 929,468 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.02% or 575,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,828 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 57,305 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Pinnacle Limited holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Swiss Savings Bank has 103,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 24,801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 456,575 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 36,021 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 3,900 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc reported 206,557 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 3.16% or 94,828 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm accumulated 125,300 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Lathrop Corp has invested 4.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 150,568 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 99.93 million were accumulated by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Tru Co Of Virginia Va accumulated 251,964 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Enterprise Svcs has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 367,581 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Invest Management has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

