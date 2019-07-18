S Muoio & Company Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Position; Chicos Fas (CHS) Shorts Increased By 12.45%

Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) had an increase of 12.45% in short interest. CHS’s SI was 22.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.45% from 19.84M shares previously. With 1.52M avg volume, 15 days are for Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS)’s short sellers to cover CHS’s short positions. The SI to Chicos Fas Inc’s float is 18.12%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 414,803 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

S Muoio & Company increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 887.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company acquired 558,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The S Muoio & Company holds 620,850 shares with $7.44M value, up from 62,850 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 3.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,974 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Conning Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 16,410 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 99,710 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 777 shares. Btc Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 177,715 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 1.50M shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 205 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.36M shares. Bridgeway reported 3.23M shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 1,045 shares. Capstone Financial holds 36,641 shares. Mount Lucas LP invested in 484,313 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Foundation Advisors owns 1.16M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. CFRA downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $10 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40M. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $388.04 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 50.62 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. Baker Gregory S bought 2,000 shares worth $7,140. Brooks Bonnie R. bought 28,700 shares worth $100,298. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY.

