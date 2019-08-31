S Muoio & Company Continues to Hold Position in Usg (USG); Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Stake by $5.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 01/05/2018 – USG agrees to discuss possible sale with Knauf; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,106 shares. Barnett & Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 22,479 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2.74M shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc reported 200 shares stake. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 185 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 100,508 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.3% or 899,218 shares. Utah Retirement reported 15,334 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 29,561 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 329 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 39.00 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “OHA director urges Portland hospitals to contract with Trillium – Portland Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.