S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) as Market Valuation Declined; Carmignac Gestion Cut Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 36,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,893 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 333,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 7.46 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 247,813 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.39M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

