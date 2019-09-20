S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Holding in Autozone (AZO) as Share Value Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Position by $406,534

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 88,433 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, down from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 3.84 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1157.79. About 246,630 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prns owns 238 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fin Architects stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank Tru Division owns 788 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.50 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 20,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Van Eck has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.95% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New South Cap Mngmt holds 171,338 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 268 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Communication has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Btim Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.07 million for 13.31 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Prn) by 26,442 shares to 93,878 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).