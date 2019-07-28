S Muoio & Company Raised Its Position in Integrated Device Tech (IDTI) by $5.66 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.07M shares traded or 34.19% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 224.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60M shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $117.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin owns 170,649 shares. Dorsal Capital Ltd Co holds 2.83% or 750,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 721 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 800,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 250,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 1.68M shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 11,266 were reported by Sei Invests Com. Utd Automobile Association reported 7,002 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 24,789 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 1.71M shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 432,124 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 638,110 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 295 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has 28,789 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 75 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 46,019 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 42,780 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 92,655 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited accumulated 79,377 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.85M shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 4.38% or 110,530 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Numerixs Technologies Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).