S Muoio & Company Holds Holding in Red Hat (RHT); As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Market Valuation Rose, S&Co Upped by $2.10 Million Its Holding

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 3.00 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 9,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.24M shares. Whittier Trust invested in 66 shares. Caymus Partners Limited Partnership holds 786,315 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 15,906 shares. Art Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Luminus Ltd stated it has 4.48M shares. Discovery Capital Management Limited Liability Company Ct holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.65 million shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 574 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 11,693 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 319,324 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 125,018 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.