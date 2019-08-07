S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $6.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Ebay Com (EBAY) Shares Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.49 Million

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 9.80 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 71.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 139,108 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.46% or 40,050 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Group Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2,330 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rudman Errol M has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.48M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 11,435 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 28,396 shares stake. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 179,129 shares. 755,843 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 255,868 were reported by Dupont Mgmt.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 176,000 shares. 55,452 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 15,134 shares in its portfolio. Washington Retail Bank accumulated 2,744 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 1.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,175 shares. 3,262 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Hs Mgmt Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 3.87 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 565,664 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sol Capital reported 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cordasco Network has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bbva Compass Bankshares stated it has 28,716 shares. Principal Group reported 1.23 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 162,396 shares to 205,196 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usana Health Sciences Com (NYSE:USNA) by 31,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobi Shs.