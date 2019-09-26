S Muoio & Company Holds Position in Viacom (VIAB); As B & G Foods New (BGS) Market Valuation Declined, Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Stake by $431,960

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 131.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 285,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 2.32M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 205,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 184,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 981,570 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods announces financing moves – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)â€™s Upcoming 2.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods Would See Significant Cost Increase If Trump Imposes Mexico Tariff – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “B&G Foods Announces Pricing of Term Loan B Facility – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup leads consumer gainers; B&G Foods and Limoneira among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,018 shares to 4,859 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 18,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,445 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) Said to Emerge as Front-Runner for Stake in Miramax – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.