S Muoio & Company Maintains Position in Integrated Device Tech (IDTI); As A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 224.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 292,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 191,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 484,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 46,019 are held by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Comerica Financial Bank reported 82,119 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 52,228 shares. Whittier Tru has 25 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity owns 20,015 shares. Tig Advsrs Ltd owns 8.81% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.04 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 605,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 92,655 shares in its portfolio.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq”, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynami For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Inc stated it has 0.4% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Brown Advisory reported 0.15% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 154,997 shares. Inv Of America reported 215,448 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 6,135 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 743,978 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 27,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Company invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cipher Cap LP reported 0.29% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Synovus Corporation invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 31,145 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Company owns 0.13% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,300 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0.02% or 133,884 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).