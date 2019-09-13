S Muoio & Company Boosted Its Viacom (VIAB) Position; Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.78, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 21 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stock positions in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now have: 7.58 million shares, up from 6.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

S Muoio & Company increased Viacom Inc (VIAB) stake by 131.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Muoio & Company acquired 162,200 shares as Viacom Inc (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The S Muoio & Company holds 285,301 shares with $8.52M value, up from 123,101 last quarter. Viacom Inc now has $10.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 910,356 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,276 activity.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $387.20 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II for 45,982 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,725 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 30.22% above currents $26.11 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $36 target. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 14.