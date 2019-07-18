S&T Bank Position in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Mfa Finl (MFA) Stock Declined While Boston Partners Has Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Boston Partners increased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 161,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.46M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 1.89M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 662,552 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Lc invested 0.06% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 10,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association owns 436,464 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Inc holds 99,874 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 62 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 603,410 are owned by Sei Invs Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 6.26M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Financial Counselors reported 0% stake. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 44,470 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Twst.com published: “MFA Financial Inc.: MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 586,316 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $50.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 72,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,614 shares, and cut its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18,025 shares to 314,291 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,196 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).