S&Co Has Lifted Its Cameco Com (CCJ) Position by $420,050; Mcclain Value Management Has Raised Holding in Icf International (ICFI) by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 48,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 33,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 132,746 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

