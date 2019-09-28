S&Co Boosted Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake by $647,200; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 6,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 27,926 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 21,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Perkins Coie Co has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 2,205 shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt Inc has 61,553 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Strs Ohio owns 502,682 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westpac invested in 0% or 98,094 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fincl Architects has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Adams Natural Resources Fund has 0.17% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 38,701 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 592 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 46,600 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Moors & Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,638 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 45,966 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 39,220 shares to 140,524 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,420 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oz Management LP holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.17 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd stated it has 748,970 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Counselors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 2,370 shares. 116,681 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 640 shares. 150,410 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 238,670 shares. Saturna Cap Corp owns 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,157 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation owns 163,829 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Cap Investors, a California-based fund reported 17.59 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 1.57 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.