S&Co Position In Mosaic Co (MOS) Was Has Upped; Marlowe Partners LP Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Decreased by $26.03 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.96 million shares traded or 144.79% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 4.51 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 858,259 are held by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Cutter & Communication Brokerage Inc owns 96,249 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13.29M shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.07% or 616,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.16M shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 66,522 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 614,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Srb holds 22,330 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.04% stake. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 50,100 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 228,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Marco Inv Mngmt Lc reported 116,909 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.09M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 26,527 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 41,130 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 141,835 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 5.00M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 811 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12.88M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 31,245 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tig Advsrs Limited Liability holds 4.35M shares or 6.2% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 211,256 shares.

