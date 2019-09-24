S&Co Raised Position in Eqt (EQT) as Stock Price Declined; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Position as Market Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 550,330 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 35,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 588,759 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 553,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 4.63 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $134.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 39,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 1.68 million shares or 15.61% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.87% or 173,050 shares. Utah Retirement owns 8,642 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,626 shares. 72,988 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dorsal Cap Ltd Co holds 2.03% or 500,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,174 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 462,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 10,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,455 shares. 282 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 9,482 are held by Hanseatic Mngmt Inc. 41,993 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 56,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 317 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 427,968 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 27,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.21M were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 933,184 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 17,090 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 33,578 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.70 million shares. 136,190 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability. Css Ltd Liability Co Il reported 29,700 shares stake. Westwood Hldg Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 12,445 shares. Panagora Asset holds 8,524 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. Shares for $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was bought by Centofanti Erin R..