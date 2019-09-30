S&T Bank Boosted Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Caci Intl (CACI) Stake by $1.00 Million; Stock Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 22,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 195,488 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

S&T Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 16,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 166,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 149,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 752,882 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. -; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – NO CLAIMS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST CO AT THIS TIME; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc

