S&T Bank Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $672,350; Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Its Calix (CALX) Stake by $1.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 262,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 365,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 252,187 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Marketing Cloud Adds Machine Learning Capabilities for Behavioral Analytics-Based Churn Prediction – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calix: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Alyeska Investment Gru LP owns 411,028 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 63,450 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 38,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,484 shares. Art Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aviance Ltd reported 0.03% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 4.31 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability reported 243,642 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 12,655 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 16,184 shares.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 6,313 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware reported 21,483 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Mngmt Limited owns 8,440 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Enterprise Fin holds 0% or 128 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 1.15M shares stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Shelton Cap has 1,305 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 6,208 shares. Eventide Asset Lc owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 995,100 shares. Stifel Financial reported 383,179 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 677,325 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 1,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,871 shares to 108,735 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,504 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).