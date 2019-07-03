S&Co Decreased Its Holding in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506 as Stock Price Declined; Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Radian Group (RDN) Stake as Market Value Rose

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.65M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 161,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.77M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.70M, down from 9.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Radian Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 471,714 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares to 237,631 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $18.40M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Gray Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources: Profit From Natural Gas Growth In A Financially-Responsible Manner – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “More Losses Could Be In Store for This Oil Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,022 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 676,171 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paloma Ptnrs Management Communications stated it has 593,401 shares. Key Group Inc Holding (Cayman) holds 9.98M shares or 7.86% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% stake. 2.75 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. 23,200 were reported by Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust. Voloridge Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 24,123 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 302,920 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Shares for $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. RDN’s profit will be $145.62M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 67,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 21,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 88,355 shares. 185,193 are held by Zacks Inv Mgmt. Barclays Public invested in 82,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0% or 301 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And LP has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1,250 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 200,000 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested in 0% or 754 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh invested in 30,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 93,572 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Heartland Advisors owns 1.39% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 903,725 shares. Prudential reported 3.73M shares.