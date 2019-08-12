S&T Bank Holds Position in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL); Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Its Stake in National Instruments (NATI) as Stock Price Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 23,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 292,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 269,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 690,413 shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 2.63 million shares traded or 41.47% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 16,387 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 347,803 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 30,818 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 4,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested in 387,370 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 41,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,232 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 327,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 273 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 5,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 22,049 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,986 shares. Redwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.11 million shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,191 shares to 53,526 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,876 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate owns 22,386 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 8.71M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 9,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 173,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 141,907 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank reported 73,882 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 76,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 163,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Illinois-based Brookstone Capital has invested 0.03% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 15,896 shares. 387,449 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 293,914 shares stake.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 67,450 shares to 70,779 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,624 shares, and cut its stake in Korn/ Ferry International (NYSE:KFY).