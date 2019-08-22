S&T Bank Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Stake By $672,350; Kraton Performance Polymers (KRA)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc (KRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 64 trimmed and sold positions in Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 29.36 million shares, up from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kraton Performance Polymers Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 28.

S&T Bank increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 13,447 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The S&T Bank holds 273,012 shares with $13.81M value, up from 259,565 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 1.23M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018

S&T Bank decreased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 7,257 shares to 87,770 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 9,489 shares and now owns 153,537 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 73,652 shares. 439,703 are held by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 26,654 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 430,572 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 589 shares. 14,888 are owned by Allstate. 1.35M are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 42,235 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 16,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company invested in 12,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 40,600 were reported by Quantres Asset Limited. 34,342 were reported by Dnb Asset As.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -10.30% below currents $57.11 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5900 target.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation for 144,002 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 315,242 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 1.74% invested in the company for 158,897 shares. The New York-based Springowl Associates Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 654,096 shares.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $36.15M for 6.24 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.85% negative EPS growth.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $901.73 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.