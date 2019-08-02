S&T Bank Holding In Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Was Has Increased; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Its Stake by $752,985

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 90,012 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 81,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 373,895 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,131 shares to 61,014 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,196 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares to 9,990 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings.