S&T Bank Decreased Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holding by $654,066 as Market Valuation Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 58,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 447,885 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67 million for 24.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,174 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Reiner Deborah M also sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7.